Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.25

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.25 and last traded at $11.25, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

Lion Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.35.

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $696.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.92 million. Lion had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 8.08%. Analysts expect that Lion Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

About Lion

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, dental rinses, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, sanitizers, wet wipes, body washes, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

