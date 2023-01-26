Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Sets New 52-Week High at $159.95

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $159.95 and last traded at $159.87, with a volume of 177517 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $157.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LECO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.75.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.33.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $935.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.13 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 52.60%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 11,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total transaction of $1,692,940.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,378,525.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 11,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total value of $1,692,940.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,507 shares in the company, valued at $3,378,525.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $477,638.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,591.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,431 shares of company stock worth $4,902,783 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 33.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 155.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Featured Stories

