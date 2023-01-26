Lincluden Management Ltd. Trims Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Lincluden Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sycomore Asset Management increased its stake in Equinix by 115.8% in the third quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 5,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the third quarter worth $237,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 17.9% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 1.2% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 55,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,634,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Camden National Bank increased its stake in Equinix by 1.3% in the third quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQIX has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Equinix from $680.00 to $660.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $757.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Equinix Stock Up 0.6 %

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,378 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.45, for a total transaction of $5,212,188.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,726,363.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,378 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.45, for a total transaction of $5,212,188.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,599 shares in the company, valued at $11,726,363.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 233 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.12, for a total value of $166,622.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,301,446.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,812 shares of company stock valued at $11,839,270 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ EQIX traded up $4.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $723.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $66.98 billion, a PE ratio of 94.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $681.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $643.12. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $494.89 and a fifty-two week high of $776.35.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.09%.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Stories

