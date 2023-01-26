Lincluden Management Ltd. Purchases 9,930 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Lincluden Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,930 shares during the quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth $29,000. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 42.3% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 180.0% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.99. 7,601,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,623,566. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.07. The firm has a market cap of $280.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $50.11.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.75.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

