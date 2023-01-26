Lincluden Management Ltd. Purchases 1,924 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Lincluden Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $3,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SUI. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 124.6% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sun Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.86.

Sun Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SUI traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $147.55. 144,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,874. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.25, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.63 and a twelve month high of $195.46.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 171.71%.

Sun Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.