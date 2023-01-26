Lincluden Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Lincluden Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 168,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for 0.9% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $6,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 23.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 87,369,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,422,255,000 after buying an additional 16,552,773 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859,100 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $345,861,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 5,232.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,211,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151,066 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 62.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,437,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WFC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.62.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of WFC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.24. 3,895,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,122,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The company has a market cap of $172.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.70.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

