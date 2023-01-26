Life Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.97 and last traded at $4.07. 93,325 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 61,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

Life Healthcare Group Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day moving average is $4.23.

Life Healthcare Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.0405 dividend. This is a boost from Life Healthcare Group’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%.

Life Healthcare Group Company Profile

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals in South Africa, Canada, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Internationally. It operates through two segments, Hospitals and Complementary Services; and Healthcare Services. The company provides range of acute hospitals and complementary services; Life Esidimeni services, such as chronic mental healthcare, frail care rehabilitation, step-down care, correctional services, and primary healthcare and substance abuse recovery programs; and life employee health solutions, including on-site occupational and primary healthcare services and employee wellness programs.

