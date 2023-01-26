Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Down 3.5%

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.62 and last traded at $14.62. 554,385 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 2,499,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.15.

Several brokerages have commented on LBRT. Cowen raised their price objective on Liberty Energy to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Liberty Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet raised Liberty Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Liberty Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.59.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.70 and a 200 day moving average of $14.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is 20.20%.

In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total transaction of $650,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,669,114.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,027,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,625,000 after buying an additional 469,909 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,972,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,207,000 after buying an additional 2,831,183 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,553,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,948,000 after buying an additional 734,764 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,136,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,571,000 after buying an additional 3,621,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,761,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,379,000 after buying an additional 795,503 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

