Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.30-$1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.30 billion-$6.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.29 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.30-1.40 EPS.

Levi Strauss & Co. Trading Up 4.1 %

Levi Strauss & Co. stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.18. 1,375,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,042,186. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $13.57 and a 12 month high of $24.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 36.68%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research firms have weighed in on LEVI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.27.

In related news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $169,327.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,933.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $169,327.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,933.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 4,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $68,370.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,387,866.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,703 shares of company stock valued at $544,215. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,771 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 8,382 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 40.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,330 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 10,498 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 76.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,050 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,898 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 11,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,343 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

