Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $16.50, but opened at $17.79. Levi Strauss & Co. shares last traded at $17.02, with a volume of 744,253 shares changing hands.

The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 36.68%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LEVI has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.27.

Insider Activity at Levi Strauss & Co.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

In other news, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 2,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $42,693.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,524.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 2,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $42,693.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,524.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 4,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $70,550.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,617.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,703 shares of company stock valued at $544,215. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEVI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,848,857 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $113,573,000 after purchasing an additional 68,649 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,365,036 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $125,773,000 after buying an additional 1,084,969 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,201,875 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $75,283,000 after buying an additional 32,502 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.7% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,311,704 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $47,920,000 after acquiring an additional 86,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,150,090 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $35,089,000 after acquiring an additional 50,239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.67.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

