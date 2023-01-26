Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 36.68% and a net margin of 9.12%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co. updated its FY23 guidance to $1.30-1.40 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.30-$1.40 EPS.

Levi Strauss & Co. Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of LEVI traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,840,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,523. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $13.57 and a 52-week high of $24.22.

In related news, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 4,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $70,550.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,470,617.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 4,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $70,550.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,470,617.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $169,327.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,933.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,703 shares of company stock worth $544,215. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEVI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,757 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,800 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,852 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LEVI. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.27.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

