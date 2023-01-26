Level Four Advisory Services LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,057 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $5,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,159,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,221,180,000 after purchasing an additional 11,615,322 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781,606 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7,137.7% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,433,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386,429 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3,651.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,190,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 782.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,651,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,838 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $104.97. 100,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,559. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $91.24 and a 52 week high of $110.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.21.

