Level Four Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $373,371,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Booking by 3,557.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after purchasing an additional 138,279 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $190,990,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,280,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 6,440.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 83,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,386,000 after acquiring an additional 81,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BKNG. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,475.62.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total value of $3,248,574.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,643,239.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $3,248,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,643,239.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 758 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,864.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,120 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,155. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BKNG traded up $27.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,417.82. 44,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,496. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,084.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,938.45. The stock has a market cap of $93.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.40 by $3.63. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $37.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

