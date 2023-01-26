Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases 43,336 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 57.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,328 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 43,336 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 1.2% during the second quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 22,303 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC raised its position in Intel by 0.8% during the second quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 31,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in Intel by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 94,948 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 5.4% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTC. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,683,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,358,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.45. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $52.51. The company has a market capitalization of $122.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

