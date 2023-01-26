Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,224 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,517 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,842,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,835,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,632 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,629,991,000 after buying an additional 3,813,087 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,243,948 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,765,602,000 after acquiring an additional 764,184 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 3.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,612,261 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,215,073,000 after acquiring an additional 467,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,269,735 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,347,921,000 after acquiring an additional 243,671 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA stock traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $195.44. The stock had a trading volume of 14,274,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,446,973. The company has a market capitalization of $486.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.23, a PEG ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $289.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.05.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up previously from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.23.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,604,049.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 227,787 shares of company stock valued at $36,844,997. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

