Level Four Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,646 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned 1.57% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $12,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QUS. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 193.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $134,000.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUS traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $114.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,871. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.29. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 12-month low of $99.14 and a 12-month high of $126.85.

