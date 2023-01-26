Level Four Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,537 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 14.6% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Tamar Securities LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 7.8% during the third quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 80,566 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,934,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter worth $10,415,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 36.9% during the third quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 15,935 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.61. 2,136,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,332,450. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.61 and its 200-day moving average is $83.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.39 and a 52-week high of $176.20.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on PayPal from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on PayPal from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.52.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

