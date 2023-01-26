Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $3.58 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,508 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in McDonald’s by 3.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,268,161 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,300,604,000 after purchasing an additional 154,981 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,265,463,000 after buying an additional 108,282 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 77.8% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,849,583 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $950,418,000 after buying an additional 1,684,960 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,512,317 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $867,121,000 after buying an additional 66,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,206,153 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $791,535,000 after buying an additional 27,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $272.79. 180,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,445,595. The company has a market cap of $199.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.04. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $281.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.19.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.