Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,241 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Lennar by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $99.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.00. The company has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.38. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $62.54 and a 12 month high of $101.27.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The construction company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 22.87%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LEN. Raymond James lowered shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays raised Lennar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lennar from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Lennar from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Lennar from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.53.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

