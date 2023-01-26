LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. LendingClub had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.
LendingClub Stock Down 9.4 %
Shares of LC traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,712,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,796. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. LendingClub has a 12 month low of $8.23 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The company has a market capitalization of $984.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.54.
Insider Buying and Selling at LendingClub
In other news, CFO Andrew Labenne acquired 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.52 per share, for a total transaction of $117,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $142,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Andrew Labenne bought 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.52 per share, for a total transaction of $117,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Allan R. Landon bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,230. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 22,300 shares of company stock worth $214,646. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
LC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on LendingClub from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.
LendingClub Company Profile
LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LendingClub (LC)
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For Income Investors
- 3 Small Caps That Have Big Upside
- Mullin Automotive: The Good News, The Bad And The Ugly Outlook
- Mergers and Acquisitions in 2023 Off To A Strong Start
- What Does Apple’s Move to India Mean for Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.