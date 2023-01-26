LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. LendingClub had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

LendingClub Stock Down 9.4 %

Shares of LC traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,712,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,796. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. LendingClub has a 12 month low of $8.23 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The company has a market capitalization of $984.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at LendingClub

In other news, CFO Andrew Labenne acquired 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.52 per share, for a total transaction of $117,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $142,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Andrew Labenne bought 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.52 per share, for a total transaction of $117,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Allan R. Landon bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,230. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 22,300 shares of company stock worth $214,646. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LendingClub in the first quarter valued at $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in LendingClub by 367.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in LendingClub by 251.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in LendingClub by 1,610.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in LendingClub during the first quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

LC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on LendingClub from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

Featured Articles

