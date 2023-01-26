Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at Bank of America

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Bank of America from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.69% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $73.50 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.
Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance
NYSE LVS opened at $55.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.74. Las Vegas Sands has a 1-year low of $28.88 and a 1-year high of $55.90.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 242.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 706 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 42.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 100.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.
Las Vegas Sands Company Profile
Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.
