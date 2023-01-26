Largo Resources (OTCMKTS:LGORD) Shares Down 5.9%

Largo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LGORD – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.21 and last traded at $6.23. 92,915 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 92,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.62.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.08.

Largo Resources Company Profile

Largo Resources Ltd., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mining and exploration properties in Brazil and Canada. It primarily explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds 99.94% interest in the MaracÃ¡s Menchen mine covering an area of 17,690 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.

