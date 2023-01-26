Landmark Bancorp (LARK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 31st.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $12.98 million for the quarter.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LARK traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,048. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Landmark Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.67 and a 12 month high of $27.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.33.

Landmark Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $5.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.59%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Landmark Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Landmark Bancorp

In related news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 3,300 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $82,995.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,316,767.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Landmark Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 35,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

