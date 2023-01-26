Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 251,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,247 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.91% of Lancaster Colony worth $37,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 32.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 115.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Lancaster Colony by 563.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David Alan Ciesinski sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total transaction of $465,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,374 shares in the company, valued at $10,117,905.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Kristin Bird sold 1,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.73, for a total transaction of $305,050.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,743.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Alan Ciesinski sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $465,381.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,117,905.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,686 shares of company stock worth $2,434,971 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lancaster Colony Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

NASDAQ:LANC opened at $196.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.02 and a beta of 0.23. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1 year low of $116.85 and a 1 year high of $214.00.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $425.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.04 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 5.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

Lancaster Colony Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.14%.

About Lancaster Colony

(Get Rating)

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservice segments both focus on the manufacture and sale of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings, dips and shelf-stable dressings, and croutons under the brand names New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta, and Flatout.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.