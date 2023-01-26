Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Given New GBX 750 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 700 ($8.67) to GBX 750 ($9.29) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

LCSHF has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 760 ($9.41) to GBX 770 ($9.53) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 517 ($6.40) to GBX 546 ($6.76) in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 550 ($6.81) to GBX 589 ($7.29) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Lancashire from GBX 630 ($7.80) to GBX 645 ($7.99) in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut Lancashire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $654.00.

Get Lancashire alerts:

Lancashire Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LCSHF remained flat at $8.05 during trading on Thursday. Lancashire has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $8.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.12.

Lancashire Company Profile

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.