Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.75-7.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.5-4.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.31 billion.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LRCX. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $429.00 to $404.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Lam Research to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $492.27.

Shares of LRCX traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $488.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,731,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $449.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $436.27. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $615.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,154. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 714,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $384,179,000 after purchasing an additional 10,939 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 11.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,414,000 after purchasing an additional 24,636 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 13.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 222,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,406,000 after purchasing an additional 25,564 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 24.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 202,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,876,000 after purchasing an additional 40,208 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 13.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 187,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,718,000 after purchasing an additional 22,467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

