Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Increased to $525.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCXGet Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.49% from the company’s current price.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lam Research from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $495.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lam Research from $429.00 to $404.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $400.00 to $520.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.77.

LRCX opened at $488.40 on Thursday. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $615.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $449.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $436.27. The firm has a market cap of $66.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,420 shares of company stock worth $1,971,154. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

