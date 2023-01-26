Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Issues Earnings Results

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76, Briefing.com reports. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research updated its Q3 guidance to $5.75-7.25 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to $5.75-$7.25 EPS.

Lam Research Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $483.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $449.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $436.27. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $615.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $400.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $450.00 target price on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.55.

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,343,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,420 shares of company stock worth $1,971,154 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lam Research

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.