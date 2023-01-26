Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Purchases 1,255 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 1.2% of Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 26,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 8,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 226,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,192,000 after acquiring an additional 12,872 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $88.66 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.83. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $113.41.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

