Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Has $14.75 Million Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC decreased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,152,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 108,635 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold Trust accounts for 3.4% of Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC owned about 0.29% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $14,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PHYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 236.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 298,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 54,138 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 81,739 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $816,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

PHYS opened at $15.00 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $16.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.55.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

