Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Acquires 3,130 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 596,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,083,000 after buying an additional 8,163 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 276,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,723,000 after buying an additional 9,165 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $196.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $189.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.91. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $219.35.

