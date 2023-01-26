Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Acquires 3,026 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 276.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $218.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $207.77 and its 200 day moving average is $209.90. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $186.95 and a 1 year high of $256.50.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.