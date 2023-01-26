Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Stake Lessened by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 91.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 87.5% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total value of $259,659.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,864.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $308.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.13.

Shares of LH stock opened at $253.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.05. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $200.32 and a 1 year high of $290.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.71 by ($0.03). Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 15.36%.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

