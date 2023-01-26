Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Shares Up 4.9%

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) shot up 4.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $83.86 and last traded at $83.67. 58,142 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 228,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.78.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KRYS. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.06. Equities analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $65,872.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,726,440 shares in the company, valued at $138,184,257.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $65,872.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,726,440 shares in the company, valued at $138,184,257.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Krish S. Krishnan sold 22,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total transaction of $1,788,974.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,741,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,664,105.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,637 shares of company stock worth $5,848,121 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRYS. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 260.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 307.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 51.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 39.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

