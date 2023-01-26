Koninklijke Philips Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PHG)

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 10,108 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,159% compared to the typical volume of 803 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bonness Enterprises Inc. boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 97,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 49,611 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 583.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 352,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 300,928 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter valued at $3,163,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 53,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 20,308 shares in the last quarter. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips Trading Up 0.5 %

Koninklijke Philips stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,615,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681,240. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 0.86. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $34.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

PHG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €17.00 ($18.48) to €16.00 ($17.39) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €18.80 ($20.43) to €10.90 ($11.85) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group cut Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €19.00 ($20.65) to €18.50 ($20.11) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.56.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

