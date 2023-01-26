Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $161.33.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RDSMY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €170.00 ($184.78) to €162.00 ($176.09) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €164.00 ($178.26) to €148.00 ($160.87) in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €190.00 ($206.52) to €175.00 ($190.22) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €143.00 ($155.43) to €140.00 ($152.17) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Get Koninklijke DSM alerts:

Koninklijke DSM Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS RDSMY opened at $33.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.05. Koninklijke DSM has a 12 month low of $26.59 and a 12 month high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.51.

About Koninklijke DSM

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke DSM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke DSM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.