Komodo Price Reaches $0.26 on Top Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00001121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. Komodo has a market cap of $35.19 million and $836,323.71 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.64 or 0.00201959 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00076175 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00044731 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002100 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,899,789 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

