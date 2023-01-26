Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Short Interest Update

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, an increase of 6,580.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Koito Manufacturing Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS KOTMY traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.31. The company had a trading volume of 6,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,364. Koito Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $28.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.46 and its 200 day moving average is $16.65.
Koito Manufacturing Company Profile
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Koito Manufacturing (KOTMY)
