Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Short Interest Update

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, an increase of 6,580.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KOTMY traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.31. The company had a trading volume of 6,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,364. Koito Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $28.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.46 and its 200 day moving average is $16.65.

Koito Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automotive lighting equipment, aircraft parts, and electrical equipment. Its products include automotive lighting and accessories such as light-emitting diode (LED), discharge, and halogen headlamps, fog lamps, side turn signal lamps, and LED rear combination lamps; aircraft lighting and equipment that includes interior and exterior lights, caution warning panels, electrical equipment, and hydraulic equipment; and ship lights and special products including LED marine lamps and destination indicators.

