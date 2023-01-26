Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Kohl’s to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kohl’s from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kohl’s from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s Stock Performance

NYSE:KSS opened at $31.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Kohl’s has a 1 year low of $23.38 and a 1 year high of $63.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.75. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.62.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is 47.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kohl’s

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KSS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 395.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kohl’s

(Get Rating)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.