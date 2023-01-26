KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lowered its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,831 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in KLA by 34.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,198,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,977,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,926 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 1,128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,556,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $496,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,140 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,618,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $835,425,000 after purchasing an additional 543,345 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 8.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,135,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,000,400,000 after purchasing an additional 237,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in KLA by 39.1% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 703,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,322,000 after buying an additional 197,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on KLA from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on KLA from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.76.

Shares of KLA stock traded down $4.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $418.13. 440,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,913. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $392.66 and a 200-day moving average of $356.86. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $250.20 and a 1 year high of $428.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.37.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 120.41%. As a group, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 23.49%.

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

