Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX) Short Interest Up 737.7% in January

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,000 shares, a growth of 737.7% from the December 31st total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 277,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 8.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kiora Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kiora Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 93,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.74% of Kiora Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of KPRX stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,438. Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $39.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.88.

About Kiora Pharmaceuticals

Kiora Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KPRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($4.35) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Kiora Pharmaceuticals will post -19.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases.

