Kinovo (LON:KINO) Earns Speculative Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of Kinovo (LON:KINO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 52 ($0.64) price target on the stock.

Kinovo Stock Down 1.5 %

LON KINO opened at GBX 33.50 ($0.41) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £20.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 670.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.48. Kinovo has a 1-year low of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 44.80 ($0.55). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 32.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 31.31.

Get Kinovo alerts:

Kinovo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Kinovo plc, through its subsidiaries, provides gas heating, electrical, and general building services to housing associations and local authorities, public buildings, industrial and commercial, and education and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Mechanical Services, Building Services, and Electrical Services segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Kinovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.