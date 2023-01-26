Kinovo (LON:KINO) Earns Speculative Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of Kinovo (LON:KINO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 52 ($0.64) price target on the stock.
Kinovo Stock Down 1.5 %
LON KINO opened at GBX 33.50 ($0.41) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £20.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 670.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.48. Kinovo has a 1-year low of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 44.80 ($0.55). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 32.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 31.31.
Kinovo Company Profile
See Also
- AMD Is Still One Of The Best Semiconductor Stocks Out There
- Two Dividend Kings: Johnson & Johnson or Abbott Laboratories?
- Is The Bottom In For Cyber-Security Stocks?
- Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern Pull into Buying Zone
- Pliant Therapeutics Gaps 34% Higher: More Upside To Come?
Receive News & Ratings for Kinovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.