Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.74-$5.97 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.18 billion-$20.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.38 billion.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $128.67.

KMB traded down $2.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.06. 3,720,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,789,289. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. Kimberly-Clark has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $144.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,678,000 after acquiring an additional 397,337 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 393.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,837,000 after acquiring an additional 173,700 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1,111.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 145,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,901,000 after acquiring an additional 133,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 741,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,356,000 after acquiring an additional 101,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

