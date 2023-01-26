Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.18 Per Share

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 1.18 per share on Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16.

Kimberly-Clark has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 51 years. Kimberly-Clark has a dividend payout ratio of 64.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kimberly-Clark to earn $6.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.7%.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $132.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.74 and a 200-day moving average of $129.27. The firm has a market cap of $44.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $144.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KMB. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 851.9% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.