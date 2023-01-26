Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,734,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $514,741,000 after buying an additional 983,521 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $147,028,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,386,055 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $191,068,000 after purchasing an additional 501,149 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 492.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 508,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $70,080,000 after purchasing an additional 422,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,160,437 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $159,966,000 after purchasing an additional 265,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Keysight Technologies stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $179.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,374. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.74. The company has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.93 and a 12 month high of $189.45.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays raised shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.58.

In related news, VP John C. Skinner sold 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total value of $638,217.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,900.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP John Page sold 6,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.09, for a total value of $1,194,639.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,857,567. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John C. Skinner sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total value of $638,217.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,993,900.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,680,634 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

