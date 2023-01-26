KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.51.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of KE from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Get KE alerts:

KE Stock Performance

BEKE opened at $18.36 on Thursday. KE has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $23.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.36. The company has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.46, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of -1.40.

Institutional Trading of KE

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. KE had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. As a group, analysts predict that KE will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KE by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,275,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,589,000 after acquiring an additional 14,505,095 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of KE by 227.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,909,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,930,000 after buying an additional 6,186,394 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of KE by 232.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,008,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597,610 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in KE by 976.1% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,775,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,664,000 after buying an additional 5,238,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,538,000. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.