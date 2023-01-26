Kava (KAVA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $405.27 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 25th. During the last seven days, Kava has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One Kava token can now be bought for about $1.04 or 0.00004487 BTC on popular exchanges. Kava has a total market capitalization of $405.27 million and $62.32 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00078744 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00057606 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00011127 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00025495 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002034 BTC.

About Kava

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 382,198,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,876,309 tokens. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

