JUMPN (JST) Trading 1.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

JUMPN (JST) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 25th. One JUMPN token can now be purchased for about $11.19 or 0.00056964 BTC on major exchanges. JUMPN has a total market capitalization of $1,118.53 billion and $0.26 worth of JUMPN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, JUMPN has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN Profile

JUMPN’s genesis date was April 24th, 2022. JUMPN’s total supply is 99,999,999,899 tokens. JUMPN’s official website is jumpn.today. JUMPN’s official Twitter account is @jumpnofficial. The official message board for JUMPN is medium.com/@jumpnofficial.

Buying and Selling JUMPN

According to CryptoCompare, “JUMPN (JST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. JUMPN has a current supply of 99,999,999,899 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of JUMPN is 11.18532375 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jumpn.today.”

