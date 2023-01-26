Jump Financial LLC Purchases 147,147 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 272,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,147 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Cameco worth $7,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCJ. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 402.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,084,000 after acquiring an additional 8,113,385 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cameco by 360.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,186,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,088,000 after buying an additional 6,407,271 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cameco in the second quarter worth approximately $121,589,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cameco by 37.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,555,000 after buying an additional 4,644,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Cameco by 168.4% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,112,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,281,000 after buying an additional 1,952,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCJ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.33. 296,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,042,017. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $18.03 and a 12-month high of $32.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.73.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $297.96 million for the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CCJ shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.63.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

