Jump Financial LLC Makes New $6.94 Million Investment in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 172,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,939,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $445,000. First National Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 23.2% during the third quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 833,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 54,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 358.8% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 66,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 51,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $6,064,745. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of USB traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.30. 1,337,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,891,345. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $38.39 and a 52-week high of $60.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.72. The firm has a market cap of $73.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

